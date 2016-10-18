FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest, JetBlue experiencing tech issues preventing new bookings
October 18, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 10 months ago

Southwest, JetBlue experiencing tech issues preventing new bookings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp said they were experiencing technical issues preventing new bookings due to an outage of a pricing engine provided by Sabre Corp.

"We are not able to accept new bookings or changes to existing reservations on jetblue.com, JetBlue mobile app and over the phone," JetBlue said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines had a similar issue but added that international bookings are not affected.

"We apologize for the issue affecting our customers," Sabre said in a tweet. "We are working urgently towards a resolution and will provide updates as they arise." (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
