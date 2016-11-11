(Adds background, Sabre's comment)
Nov 11 American Airlines Group Inc and
Alaska Air Group Inc said on Friday an outage related to
a technical issue at reservation services provider Sabre Corp's
computer systems has been resolved.
The technical issue prevented travel agents from performing
some functions such as reservations and check-ins, Alaska
Airlines said.
"Earlier today, Sabre had a brief technical issue that
impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical
issue has been resolved," American Airlines spokesman told
Reuters.
Sabre, spun off from American Airlines parent AMR Corp in
2000, in a tweet said the systems had recovered.
Alaska said the issue resulted in 15 flights being delayed
between 5 and 15 minutes.
This is the second outage caused by a technical glitch at
Sabre's systems in less than a month.
In October, Sabre fixed a technical issue that affected
booking services of its U.S. airline partners such as Southwest
Airlines Co, Virgin America and JetBlue Airways
Corp.
Industry consultants have warned that the impact of
technology disruptions would keep growing as airlines switch to
electronic luggage tags and more travelers swap paper tickets
for boarding passes stored on smartphones.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)