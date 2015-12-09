FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways CEO voices doubt about new EU air traffic accords
December 9, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar Airways CEO voices doubt about new EU air traffic accords

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The head of Qatar Airways on Wednesday cast doubt on prospects for new European Union air traffic agreements that might limit his airline and other Gulf carriers from flying to European destinations.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said the effort, which the European Commission announced on Monday, would be unlikely to gain necessary support from EU members.

“I already know five countries that have told us that they will not back this,” he said in an interview in New York.

The EC, the executive of the European Union, is seeking approval from member states to start negotiations on new air traffic agreements that would bolster European airlines against what some have called unfair subsidies enjoyed by the Middle East carriers. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

