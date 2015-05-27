FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators to review pilot mental health after Germanwings crash
May 27, 2015

U.S. regulators to review pilot mental health after Germanwings crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced that a joint government-industry group will review how the agency monitors the mental health of commercial pilots and will make recommendations within six months.

The move came some two months after a pilot allegedly crashed a Germanwings flight in the French Alps deliberately, raising concerns about how regulators screen pilots for mental illness.

The new Pilot Fitness Aviation Rulemaking Committee will examine methods used to evaluate pilots’ emotional health as well as the barriers to reporting any issues, the FAA said. It added that the committee’s meetings will not be open to the public. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

