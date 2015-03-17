FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa Group CEO warns of "oligarchy" of Gulf carriers
March 17, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa Group CEO warns of "oligarchy" of Gulf carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr on Tuesday warned that an “oligarchy” of Gulf carriers could “destroy” its competitors and eliminate consumer choice if they continue to allegedly receive market-distorting state subsidies without check.

He said aviation agreements between Europe and the United States by contrast enable fair competition because they “clearly subject subsidies and state support to scrutiny.”

“Bilateral agreements (with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates) must be reviewed and must be renegotiated,” he added. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Washington)

