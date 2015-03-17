FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf carrier subsidy allegations appear valid - U.S. House transport panel chair
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Gulf carrier subsidy allegations appear valid - U.S. House transport panel chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Bill Shuster told a small group of reporters on Tuesday that allegations that Gulf airlines have received state subsidies contrary to U.S. Open Skies policy appear valid.

“They’re state-owned companies, and they’re getting what we believe are infusions of cash, which is not fair,” Shuster said, adding that the committee has discussed the allegations with the U.S. Department of Transportation and have asked the regulator to look into them further. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

