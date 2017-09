FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Global air passenger traffic growth slowed to 4.6 percent in January from 5.9 percent in 2014, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

“While January was a relatively positive start for the year, we cannot look ahead without seeing some significant risk factors in the macro-economic and political environment,” Tony Tyler, IATA’s Director General and CEO, said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)