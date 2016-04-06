FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global airline passenger traffic up 6.8 percent in 2015
April 6, 2016 / 8:33 PM / a year ago

Global airline passenger traffic up 6.8 percent in 2015

Allison Lampert

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, April 6 (Reuters) - Global airline passenger traffic grew 6.8 percent in 2015, with the Middle East the world’s fastest growing region, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by the United Nations’ civil aviation agency.

U.S. carriers were ranked the top three in the world by revenue passenger kilometer, with American Airlines Group

taking the top position, the International Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

