VietJet says has financial backing for bumper aircraft orders
January 10, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in 9 months

VietJet says has financial backing for bumper aircraft orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - VietJet, Vietnam’s only private airline, has the financial backing it needs to finance the country’s biggest ever aircraft order from both Airbus and Boeing, its founder and chief executive, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, said.

VietJet, which is expanding its international routes, announced in May last year that it had ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 jets - worth $11.3 billion at list prices - and months later placed a $2.4 billion order with Airbus for 20 A321s.

The carrier had debt of 5 trillion dong ($221.53 million) as of end-September, Thao said.

The CAPA Centre for Aviation has said that VietJet commands 40 percent of Vietnam’s domestic market and it will likely surpass Vietnam Airlines this year as the country’s biggest domestic carrier. ($1 = 22,570.0000 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

