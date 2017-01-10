FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VietJet CEO says net profit to climb 30 pct in 2017
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

VietJet CEO says net profit to climb 30 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private Vietnamese airline VietJet expects net profit to climb 30 percent in 2017, after its bottomline almost doubled over the past 12 months, founder and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said in an interview on Tuesday.

Thao said the budget airline's pre-tax profit rose 91.6 percent year-on-year in 2016 to 2.3 trillion dong ($101.9 million).

VietJet sold shares last month with a public offering that valued the group at $1.2 billion. The shares are set to begin trading in February. Thao said 26 foreign investors bought shares in recent placements. ($1 = 22,570 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

