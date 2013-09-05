FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Liquide in talks to sell Anios unit -report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Air Liquide in talks to sell Anios unit -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French industrial gases maker Air Liquide is in talks to sell its Anios healthcare unit in a deal potentially worth about 350 million euros ($461.9 million), Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

The prospective buyer is AXA Private Equity, which was spun off from French insurer AXA this year, Les Echos said, citing sources close to the matter.

Air Liquide and AXA PE representatives were not available for comment.

Anios specialises in antiseptics and sells anti-bacterial handwash. It made 160 million euros in revenue in 2010. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Pascale Denis; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.