FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Liquide says may complete Airgas deal faster than planned
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Air Liquide says may complete Airgas deal faster than planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide said on Tuesday that it might complete the acquisition of U.S. peer Airgas Inc faster than expected and narrowed the size of a planned capital increase to refinance the deal.

The “acquisition timing might shorten, with possible completion by late” second quarter, Air Liquide said. It had previously predicted closing in the second or third quarters.

Air Liquide added that it now envisaged a capital increase of between 3 billion and 3.5 billion euros as part of the refinancing of the $13.4 billion deal, versus 3 billion to 4 billion previously.

The company added that first-quarter sales fell 3.1 percent to 3.872 billion euros ($4.36 billion) and forecast another year of net profit growth. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.