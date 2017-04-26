FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 4 months ago

Air Liquide Q1 revenues climb, confident of 2017 profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide reported that first-quarter revenues rose 38.5 percent from a year ago, as its 2016 takeover of Airgas boosted sales, and the company was confident of more profit growth in 2017.

Air Liquide, whose main rivals Linde and Praxair are planning to merge, said sales rose to 5.18 billion euros ($5.7 billion), lifted by the contribution from Airgas which Air Liquide bought for around $13 billion last year.

Air Liquide said it was confident of delivering net profit growth for 2017 and was on track in terms of implementing the company's 2016-2020 strategy programme.

$1 = 0.9138 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Pascale Denis; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

