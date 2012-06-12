Air Mauritius swings to full-year loss

PORT LOUIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius has swung to a full-year loss, hit by higher fuel costs, increased competition, fewer visitors to the Indian Ocean island during the euro zone crisis, and foreign exchange woes.

“If external factors do not deteriorate, the airline is expected to post considerably lower losses at the end of the (current) financial year,” the carrier said on Tuesday.

It made a 29.2 million euros ($37 million) loss in the year to March, having made an 11.1 million profit in 2010/11. Fuel costs rose a third to 47.8 million euros.

“The results ... are a reflection of the daunting challenges faced by the airline industry over the past year,” chairman Kamal Taposeea said.

Air Mauritius posted a loss per share of 0.29 euro per share, compared with earnings per share of 0.11 euro in 2010/11. ($1 = 0.7993 euro) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)