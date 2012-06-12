FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Mauritius swings to full-year loss
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2012 / 1:08 PM / in 5 years

Air Mauritius swings to full-year loss

Jean Paul Arouff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius has swung to a full-year loss, hit by higher fuel costs, increased competition, fewer visitors to the Indian Ocean island during the euro zone crisis, and foreign exchange woes.

“If external factors do not deteriorate, the airline is expected to post considerably lower losses at the end of the (current) financial year,” the carrier said on Tuesday.

It made a 29.2 million euros ($37 million) loss in the year to March, having made an 11.1 million profit in 2010/11. Fuel costs rose a third to 47.8 million euros.

“The results ... are a reflection of the daunting challenges faced by the airline industry over the past year,” chairman Kamal Taposeea said.

Air Mauritius posted a loss per share of 0.29 euro per share, compared with earnings per share of 0.11 euro in 2010/11. ($1 = 0.7993 euro) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.