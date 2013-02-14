Air Mauritius swings to quarterly profit

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius said it swung to a third-quarter pretax profit of 6.4 million euros ($8.6 million), helped by a lower fuel bill.

The Indian Ocean island airline also said on Thursday it made a pretax loss of 2.5 million euros in the nine months to December. In its 2011/12 year, the company made a third-quarter loss of 3.2 million euros and a nine-month loss of 22.5 million.

The carrier said fuel costs fell 3.1 percent over the nine months, while seat capacity improved to 1,372,383 from 1,360,640.

The results were released after the market closed. Air Mauritius shares closed unchanged at 13.50 rupees. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)