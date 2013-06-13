Air Mauritius sees return to profit in 2013/14 financial year

PORT LOUIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius on Thursday reported a full-year pretax loss of 2.3 million euros ($3.07 million), hit by high fuel prices and the global downturn but said it would return to profitability next year.

The Indian Ocean island national airline had posted a loss of 29.2 million euros in 2012.

“The results showed clearly that we are on the right track with our 7-step plan,” Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen said in a statement. “The objective of this programme is to enable the company to return to profitability at the end of its financial year in 2013/2014.”

Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famous for its azure seas, white beaches and luxury spas. But the European economic slowdown has weighed heavily on tourism.

Air Mauritius said its loss per share fell to 0.02 euros from 0.29 a year ago. Its stock closed higher 0.3 percent at 14.05 rupees. ($1 = 0.7498 euros) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)