FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air NZ grounds small planes after hairline cracks found
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 7, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Air NZ grounds small planes after hairline cracks found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of Beech 1900D aircraft after hairline cracks were found in the tail area of an aircraft during routine maintenance inspection.

“Aircraft engineers are currently inspecting the Beech 1900D fleet of 18 aircraft, which are operated by Eagle Air,” the airline said in a statement.

“Inspections have already been completed on four aircraft, three have been found to be affected.”

Air New Zealand said the Beech 1900D aircraft have been in service with Eagle Air since October 2001 and have an average age of 10.5 years. The 19-seat aircraft operate to 20 destinations around New Zealand.

Eagle Air is a unit of Air New Zealand.

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.