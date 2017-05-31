FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air New Zealand expects earnings to exceed NZ$525 mln in 2017
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

Air New Zealand expects earnings to exceed NZ$525 mln in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).

The airline had said in reporting its half-year results in February that it forecast full-year earnings of NZ$475 million to NZ$525 million.

If the forecast results are met, they would be the airline's second-highest ever after it posted record earnings before tax of NZ$663 million in full-year 2016 thanks to a booming New Zealand economy and record tourism levels.

$1 = 1.4120 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler

