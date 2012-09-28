Air New Zealand says to buy back up to 3 pct shares

WELLINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand will buy back up to three percent of its own shares because the current share price does not reflect its prospect, the airline said on Friday.

Last month the company reported a normalised profit before tax of NZ$91 million in the 12 months to June 30, 21 percent up on the previous year, and predicted a doubling in 2013. See

“Three months into the 2013 financial year, we believe we are well placed to deliver that result,” Chairman John Palmer told the company’s annual meeting.

“As a consequence, we believe that the current share price does not fairly reflect the underlying value of the company’s shares,” he added.

Palmer said the board has therefore decided to buy back up to three percent of its own shares.

The New Zealand government, which holds a 73 percent stake in the company, said it will not participate as a seller into the share buyback.

Shares in Air NZ rose 3.2 percent to NZ$1.135, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the broader markets.

Air NZ has a commercial alliance and a 20 percent stake in Australian carrier Virgin Australia to combat strong competition from Qantas and its budget operation Jetstar.