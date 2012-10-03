FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air NZ deputy CEO to step down next year
October 3, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Air NZ deputy CEO to step down next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd said on Wednesday that its deputy chief executive Norm Thompson will retire in June next year.

The outgoing chief executive Rob Fyfe, who leaves the airline at the end of the year, said Thompson had been invaluable in running the airline.

“Few Air New Zealanders have made as significant a contribution to our airline and the nation’s tourism industry as Norm has over the past 44 years,” Fyfe said in a statement.

Air NZ shares, around 73 percent owned by the New Zealand government, last traded up 0.8 percent at NZ$1.22.

Gyles Beckford

