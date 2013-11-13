FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand government to sell down airline stake shortly -media
November 13, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand government to sell down airline stake shortly -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government is poised to sell down its stake in the national airline by the end of the month, raising as much as NZ$400 million ($330 million) for its privatisation programme, local media said on Thursday.

Market sources are expecting the government to reduce it stake in Air New Zealand Ltd to 51 percent from its current 73 percent possibly as soon as next week, through a group of broking houses, the New Zealand Herald reported.

“We are aware of the speculation in the market, but at this stage no final decision has been made,” said a spokesman for Finance Minister Bill English.

Air New Zealand shares were unchanged in early trade on Thursday at NZ$1.67, valuing the company at NZ$1.83 billion.

The airline was targeted by the centre-right government of John Key as part of an asset sale programme, in which it is selling minority stakes in three power companies and the airline, to raise at NZ$5 billion to pay down debt and reduce borrowing.

So far the programme has raised about NZ$3.6 billion from the sale of 49 percent of Mighty River Power and Meridian Energy. A third power company, Genesis Energy Ltd, is slated for sale in the first half of next year. ($1 = 1.2132 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
