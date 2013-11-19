UPDATE 1-NZ govt raises $305 mln by selling 20 pct of Air New Zealand

* Shares sold at NZ$1.65 each, near 5 1/2-yr high

* Price fair given Air NZ outperformance, fund manager says

* Sale takes govt asset divestment proceeds to NZ$3.93 bln (Adds details on the sale, fund manager comment, industry context)

WELLINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s government has raised NZ$365 million ($305.07 million) by selling 20 percent of flag carrier Air New Zealand Ltd to help return its budget to a surplus and repay debt.

The government is seeking NZ$5 billion from four asset sales which it says will underpin economic recovery and lead to a surplus by 2015. Opponents say the privatisation programme is unpopular and rushed, resulting in assets being sold cheaply.

The government reduced its stake in Air New Zealand on Tuesday to 53 percent by selling 221 million shares at NZ$1.65 each, the last traded price on Friday and near a 5 1/2-year high of NZ$1.69 hit earlier this month.

“The sell-down of shares has returned NZ$365 million, which will now be allocated to the Future Investment Fund so we can keep building new assets like schools and hospitals while controlling government debt,” Minister of Finance Bill English said in a statement.

Nearly half of the shares on offer were sold to domestic institutions, whereas 16 percent were sold to overseas institutions. Domestic retail investors bought the remainder.

FAIR PRICE

The price was in line with expectations and was fair given Air New Zealand’s soaring profit at a time when many other airlines are struggling, said Shane Solly, portfolio manager at Mint Asset Management in Auckland.

“The business is doing a very good job in what is a challenging industry so it stands out globally,” said Solly. “The increased stock availability will assist in attracting people to the stock.”

Air New Zealand’s annual profit more than doubled in the year to June thanks to increased passenger numbers, outperforming rivals such as Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd which in past years have suffered dwindling passenger numbers on international routes.

Air New Zealand has been filling more seats through competitive pricing. Increasing routes to Asian countries, a growing source of tourism dollars, has also helped its long-haul flights turn a profit.

The airline is also expanding its New Zealand-Australia operations, increasing its shareholding of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to 25.9 percent last month.

DOMESTIC OWNERSHIP

Shares in Air New Zealand were sold after a two-day book-building exercise to broking houses, who were to sell them on to retail and institutional investors with preference toward local retail investors.

The government targets 85 percent to 90 percent domestic ownership of all assets sold under the current privatisation programme.

Tuesday’s transaction follows the sale of 49 percent of Mighty River Power Ltd and 49 percent of Meridian Energy Ltd, and brings the amount raised under the programme to NZ$3.93 billion.

The government priced shares in Meridian Energy at the bottom of its guidance range during its sale last month to attract domestic retail investors, because shares in Mighty River had fallen after their partial float in May.

Shares in Mighty River have fallen 14 percent since listing and those in Meridian have slipped 5 percent. Air New Zealand shares have surged 27.4 percent so far this year over which time the benchmark NZX 50 index has gained 19.5 percent.

The government plans to sell a stake in Genesis Energy Ltd in the first half of next year as part of the plan to achieve a budget surplus of NZ$75 million in 2014/15.

Data released earlier this month showed it posted a narrower-than-forecast fiscal deficit in the first three months of the fiscal year started July due to a higher-than-expected tax intake and lower expenses.