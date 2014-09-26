FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group reports H1 net sales 10 times higher than year ago
#Switzerland Market Report
September 26, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group reports H1 net sales 10 times higher than year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG : * Says H1 net sales of 3.4 million euros, which is 10 times the net sales of the first half of 2013 * Says H1 net loss of 3.0 million euros, an improvement of 0.4 million euros

compared to the first 6 months of 2013 * Says expects the second half of 2014 to show a significant result improvement

compared to the first half-year * Says is confident that the operational business of the group will be

profitable going forward * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

