BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group reports H1 net sales 10 times higher than year ago

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG : * Says H1 net sales of 3.4 million euros, which is 10 times the net sales of the first half of 2013 * Says H1 net loss of 3.0 million euros, an improvement of 0.4 million euros

compared to the first 6 months of 2013 * Says expects the second half of 2014 to show a significant result improvement

compared to the first half-year * Says is confident that the operational business of the group will be

profitable going forward * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage