BRIEF-Air Partner U.S. strength offsets slow Europe trade
#Credit Markets
December 7, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Air Partner U.S. strength offsets slow Europe trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air Partner PLC : * Private jet and commercial jet broking divisions are performing in line with

the comparative period * Seen strong performance in the US market, partly as a result of business

related to the US elections * US strength has offset weaker trading in continental Europe * Cautious in its assessment of prospects for the current year given the

continued economic uncertainty * Trading broadly in line with board’s expectations, remains debt free, with

net cash of over £10 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
