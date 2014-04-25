Norwegian plane diverted after bomb threat

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - A Norwegian Air plane on route to Oslo from Copenhagen was diverted to land in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Friday after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board, according to Swedish police.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, was safely evacuated and police bomb technicians planned to search the plane. The person who made the threat has been detained by the police.

The plane had 94 passengers and there are no known injuries, the police wrote on their web page.