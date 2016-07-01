FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geneva airport withdraws from bidding for Lyon airport stake
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Geneva airport withdraws from bidding for Lyon airport stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Geneva airport has withdrawn from bidding for a 60 percent stake in Lyon Saint-Exupery airport, Geneva's local authorities said.

"Changes in financial partners that were made by the management of the consortium during the past weeks were not such as to convince the State Council of the viability of the project," the canton of Geneva said in a statement.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Turkish conglomerate Limak was in talks to join a consortium comprising the Cube fund and Geneva airport in the bidding for a 60 percent stake in Lyon Saint-Exupery airport.

The French airports of Nice and Lyon have attracted at least 16 bidders ahead of a July 4 deadline for firm offers, sources have said.

here ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, editing by David Evans)

