Airport contract workers to strike in New York Wednesday

July 21 (Reuters) - Some workers at New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports plan to strike on Wednesday night, their union said in a news release on Tuesday, potentially affecting travelers and airline operations.

Security officers employed by Aviation Safeguards have voted to strike at 10 p.m. Wednesday because they say their employer has threatened to fire them for organizing for higher wages and benefits, according to the property service workers union 32BJ SEIU.

Neither Aviation Safeguards nor Delta Air Lines Inc, which contracts Aviation Safeguards according to the union, could immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)