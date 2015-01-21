FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airports of Thailand approves bigger budget for Bangkok airport expansion
#Industrials
January 21, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Airports of Thailand approves bigger budget for Bangkok airport expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand PCL , the country’s largest airport operator, said on Wednesday its board has approved an additional 48 billion baht ($1.47 billion) investment in two new projects for expanding Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi international airport.

The investment is on top of its earlier announced plan to spend 62 billion baht in a second-phase expansion of the overcrowded airport, Chairman Prasong Poontaneat told reporters. He said the previously announced number may be revised down.

The state-controlled company, which has cash of about 44 billion baht, planned to build a runway worth 20.34 billion baht and a new passenger terminal worth about 27.7 billion baht, Prasong said.

The company is also considering selling assets to an infrastructure fund in 2019, he added. ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

