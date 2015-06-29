FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai airport operator says passenger numbers up 19.6 pct in first 8 months
June 29, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Thai airport operator says passenger numbers up 19.6 pct in first 8 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand Pcl , the country’s largest airport operator, said on Monday its passenger numbers rose 19.6 percent in the first eight months of its fiscal year started from October 2014.

Domestic passenger numbers rose 20 percent while international travellers increased 16.5 percent, with China, Japan and South Korea being the top three foreign arrivals, it said in a statement.

The company runs six main airports in Thailand and is working on an expansion plan to meet rising travel demand. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

