Moody's revises U.S. 2013 airport outlook to stable

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said it revised its 2013 airport outlook to stable from negative as the rating agency said it expects the airports to maintain the financial performance achieved last year.

Moody’s rating on airports has been negative since August 2008.

“The outlook for the U.S. airport sector is stable due to projected modest economic growth in the U.S. and global economies that should support enplanement and subsequent revenue increases,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The stable outlook reflects strengthened airport finances, and better than expected operating results in 2011 and 2012, Moody’s said.