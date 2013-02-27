FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's revises U.S. 2013 airport outlook to stable
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Moody's revises U.S. 2013 airport outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said it revised its 2013 airport outlook to stable from negative as the rating agency said it expects the airports to maintain the financial performance achieved last year.

Moody’s rating on airports has been negative since August 2008.

“The outlook for the U.S. airport sector is stable due to projected modest economic growth in the U.S. and global economies that should support enplanement and subsequent revenue increases,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The stable outlook reflects strengthened airport finances, and better than expected operating results in 2011 and 2012, Moody’s said.

