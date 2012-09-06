FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Air Products & Chemicals sells $400 mln in notes
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Air Products & Chemicals sells $400 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc on
Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS 

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 1.2 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.896   FIRST PAY    4/15/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.221 PCT    SETTLEMENT   9/13/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

