New Issue-Air Products & Chemicals sells $400 mln in notes

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc on Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.2 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.896 FIRST PAY 4/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.221 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A