Air Products 2nd-qtr profit falls
April 24, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Air Products 2nd-qtr profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc posted a dip in second-quarter profit on lower-than-expected volumes, hurt by weak economic conditions in Europe.

Net profit fell to $296 million, or $1.38 a share, from $304.3 million, or $1.39 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $2.34 billion.

“While our volumes were held down by lower demand, we did see positive impact from our pricing efforts and new plants,” Chief Executive John McGlade said in a statement.

