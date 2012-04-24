FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Air Products posts lower quarterly profit
April 24, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air Products posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Adj EPS $1.31 vs. Wall Street forecast $1.32

* Revenue down 2.5 pct to $2.34 bln; misses Street view

April 24 (Reuters) - Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc’s quarterly profit just missed Wall Street’s expectations as weak economic conditions in Europe dented volumes.

In the second quarter ended March 31, net income fell to $296 million, or $1.38 a share, from $304.3 million, or $1.39 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a restructuring charge and other one-time items, the company posted a profit of $1.31 per share. By that measure, analysts on average had expected $1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $2.34 billion. Analysts expected $2.43 billion.

“While our volumes were held down by lower demand, we did see positive impact from our pricing efforts and new plants,” Chief Executive Officer John McGlade said in a statement.

