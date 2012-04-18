FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde's buy of Air Products European homecare cleared in EU
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

Linde's buy of Air Products European homecare cleared in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 18 (Reuters) - German industrial gases maker Linde AG won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy the European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $750 million.

The medical homecare business mostly focuses on supplying oxygen and other treatments to patients in their own homes.

The acquisition will make Linde a strong No. 2 in the sector after French group Air Liquide SA.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not significantly change the existing market in the countries concerned: Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

