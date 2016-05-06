Evonik nears purchase of Air Products' materials ops -source

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Evonik Industries AG is close to striking a deal to buy the performance materials operations of industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A deal could be announced on Friday, the source said.

Officials at Evonik were not immediately available for comment. A Europe-based spokeswoman for Air Products was not immediately available for comment. (1 euro = $1.1417) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Andreas Framke and Christoph Steitz)