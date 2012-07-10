AIRSHOW-Airbus to announce A350 order on Tuesday-source

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus will announce a significant order for its widebody, carbon-composite A350 passenger jet at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“This will be a flagship announcement,” the source said.

The A350 spans two categories of aircraft, aiming to challenge the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the U.S. company’s most profitable plane, the 777 mini-jumbo.

The largest version of the A350 that competes with the 777 has not had a buyer since 2008 and industry sources told Reuters at the weekend that Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific, which already has A350s on order, could help Airbus break the drought.