AIRSHOW-AirAsia close to Airbus A320 deal - CEO
July 12, 2012 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

AIRSHOW-AirAsia close to Airbus A320 deal - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 (Reuters) - AirAsia, Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, expects to finalise an order for 50 Airbus A320 aircraft, with options to buy a further 50 of the planes, within the next two months, the airline’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Asked when he expected to finalise the contract, Tony Fernandes said: “In the next two months, maybe sooner.”

AirAsia is also interested in buying more of Airbus’ widebody A330 planes, he told Reuters at Farnborough Airshow.

“We are looking for more A330s because business is very strong,” he said.

