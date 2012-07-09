AIRSHOW-Airbus to tweak A330 design, drops Ultimate brand idea

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 (Reuters) - Airbus is set to announce a partial wing redesign of the A330 at the Farnborough Airshow to boost the range of the wide-body passenger jet as Boeing ponders a new competing version of its 787 Dreamliner, industry sources said on Monday.

The move to edge up the maximum take-off weight was originally code-named “A330 Ultimate” but the name has been axed to avoid creating any suggestion that the A330, in service since the 1990s but selling well, is nearing the end of its career.

The changes to wing design were partially driven by the end of production of the sister A340 and confirm that Airbus has decided against a deeper overhaul for the A330 with new engines.

Boeing is drawing up plans for a stretched Dreamliner called the 787-10 that would in part compete with the A330-300.