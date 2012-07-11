FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Airbus says A350 schedule doable, but challenging
July 11, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

AIRSHOW-Airbus says A350 schedule doable, but challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The schedule for Airbus’s new widebody A350 passenger jet is “still doable, but challenging,” the European planemaker’s chief operating officer told Reuters at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

“I would say that with the A350 we have made great progress. We delivered (sections of the first test aircraft) as promised to the final assembly line. The overall timing of our commitment is still doable, but challenging,” Gunter Butschek told Reuters in an interview.

UBS analysts said in a research note earlier on Wednesday that Airbus was having some problems in drilling holes in the wing of the plane which was causing a delay.

They expected the delay would be well within their base assumption of a one year slippage.

