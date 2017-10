(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Co has committed to buying 36 of Airbus’s A320 passenger jets, the European planemaker said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

The deal includes 8 A321 planes, the largest member of the A320 family of aircraft, Airbus said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)