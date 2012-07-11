FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-China Aircraft Leasing commits to 36 Airbus A320s
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 11, 2012 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-China Aircraft Leasing commits to 36 Airbus A320s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects size of current fleet in par 3)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Co (CALC) has committed to buying 36 of Airbus’s A320 passenger jets in a deal worth $3.1 billion at list prices, the European planemaker said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

The deal includes eight A321 planes, the largest member of the A320 family of single-aisle aircraft, Airbus said.

CALC currently has a portfolio of 15 planes and wants to increase this to 100 by 2015, CEO Mike Poon told journalists.

“We expect the majority of the planes to go to China and Asia,” he said. Operators of the planes will be able to choose whether to have the new fuel-saving Sharklets fitted to the wingtips.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said the planes ordered would be built at both its Tianjin plant in China and in Europe. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.