AIRSHOW-Airbus wins $16.9 bln of commitments at show

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 (Reuters) - Airbus has won commitments to buy planes worth $16.9 billion at the Farnborough Airshow and remains on track with its A350 and A380 models, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

The company, part of aerospace group EADS, said the commitments comprised firm purchase orders for 54 aircraft worth around $11.1 billion and memorandums of understanding for a further 61 aircraft worth $5.8 billion.

“I believe this is a good show,” Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told reporters. “We weren’t expecting 700 orders.”

Bregier also said wing problems on the firm’s new A350 passenger jet did not mean it would announce delays to the programme, while sales chief John Leahy confirmed a target to sell 30 A380 superjumbos this year.

Fears over a delay to the A350 hit EADS shares on Wednesday, while weak sales of the A380 have also been a worry.