AIRSHOW-EADS, Finmeccanica ATR unit has 24 orders year-to-date

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Avions de Transport Regional, an aircraft maker owned by European aerospace group EADS and Italian company Finmeccanica , said it had received 24 orders this year.

ATR said on Wednesday it had over 200 aircraft in its backlog, adding it was now responsible for two thirds of all regional aircraft to be delivered in the 50-90 seat range.

“Airlines operating in highly buoyant markets such as Brazil, Indonesia and Russia are currently developing their short-haul routes ... and ordering (ATR aircraft) in tens,” chief executive Filippo Bagnato said.