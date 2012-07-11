FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Avolon commits to up to 30 Boeing 737s
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Avolon commits to up to 30 Boeing 737s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Avolon has committed to buy up to 30 of Boeing’s next generation 737 passenger jets worth around $2.3 billion at list prices, the two firms said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a series of deals for the revamped version of Boeing’s narrowbody 737 as it battles to catch up with European rival Airbus’s popular A320neo.

United Airlines is expected to unveil a $9 billion order for 100 737 MAX aircraft on Thursday, confirming a deal reported by Reuters in May. The airline will not be at the show itself.

Avolon said it had committed to buy 10 737 MAX 8 planes and 5 737 MAX 9s, as well as 10 next generation 737-800s. The deal also includes reconfirmation rights for 5 more 737 MAX planes.

Boeing is leading Airbus in deals at a subdued Farnborough Airshow, the aerospace industry’s showcase event, where there are signs a faltering global economy is finally catching up with demand for new planes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.