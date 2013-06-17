AIRSHOW-Boeing wins $354 mln upgrade for French AWACS planes

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Monday said it had won a contract valued at $354 million for a major upgrade of four French E-3F Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

Boeing said the upgrade, covering electrical, mechanical and structural systems as well as mission hardware, was the largest ever for French AWACS.

Work on the first plane by subcontractor Air France Industries (AFI) had started and was due to be completed by 2014. Work on the rest of the fleet would be completed by 2016.