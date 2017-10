FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 (Reuters) - Latvia-based Air Baltic Corp has signed a letter of intent to buy 10 CS300 aircraft from Canadian group Bombardier worth $764 million at list prices, the two firms said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

Air Baltic has also agreed purchase rights for 10 more planes, which could lift the value of the deal to $1.57 billion at list prices.