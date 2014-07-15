AIRSHOW-AirAsia close to Airbus A330neo jet deal -sources

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia group is close to a deal to become a launch customer for the Airbus A330neo aircraft and may make an order announcement at the Farnborough Airshow later on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal could involve around 50 of the revamped wide-body jets, which would be equivalent to a deal worth at least $12 billion at list prices.

If confirmed, the deal would most likely make AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate AirAsiaX the first airline to order the $242-276 million re-engined jet, which was launched at the air show with a batch of leasing company orders.

Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Mark Potter)