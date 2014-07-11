FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus to launch rebranded A330-800/900neo - sources
July 11, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus to launch rebranded A330-800/900neo - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus will both revamp and rebrand its A330 passenger jet at a launch expected to kick off next week’s Farnborough Airshow, people familiar with the matter said.

The A330-800neo and A330-900neo will be upgraded versions of the A330-200 and A330-300 respectively and include some cabin improvements and 400 nautical miles more range, while Airbus will also study ways of improving the use of floor space.

As reported by Reuters in June, next week’s announcement is also expected to highlight at least 14 percent greater fuel efficiency and a new version of Rolls-Royce engine, but will also accelerate the end of the poor-selling A350-800.

Airbus declined to comment.

“We do not comment on the usual air show noise,” a spokesman said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
