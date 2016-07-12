FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus cuts A380 delivery target to 12 per year from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Tuesday it would cut its target for deliveries of its A380 superjumbo to 12 per year from 2018, down sharply from 27 in 2015 and about half of what is projected for this year.

Demand for the world's largest airliner has been falling following advances in the largest twin-engined passenger jets, which many airlines find more economical than four-engined ones.

Airbus announced the cutback at the Farnborough Airshow, taking the shine off a $20 billion haul of orders for smaller planes, after the decision was reported in French newspaper La Tribune. (Reporting By Tim Hepher; Editing by Conor Humphries)

