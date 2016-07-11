FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief says orders to match deliveries "at a stretch"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief says orders to match deliveries "at a stretch"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Airbus expects fewer orders this year and may find it challenging to meet its target of matching deliveries, its top salesman said on Monday.

Sales chief John Leahy said orders in 2016 would keep up with deliveries "at a stretch," while noting parent Airbus Group's guidance remained a book-to-bill-ratio of one.

Leahy was speaking at the start of what is expected to be a relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, despite higher long-term market forecasts issued by both Airbus and Boeing.

Leahy said he expected growth in deliveries to pause at some point but not to turn into a cyclical decline, adding that while orders remained cyclical, Airbus had managed to smooth cyclical swings in deliveries and expected Boeing would do the same.

Leahy also said that Airbus expected to make a decision this year on whether to develop a larger version of its A350 jetliner, nicknamed the A350-2000. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.